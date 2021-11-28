Two people found dead in domestic-related incident in Franklin County, police investigating

Police were dispatched to the home in Greene Township around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State police say two people were found dead inside a home in Greene Township following a domestic-related incident.

In the early hours of Sunday, officers were dispatched to a home on the 3100 block of Sundown Drive for a domestic incident.

According to police, they attempted to make contact with the people inside the home multiple times but were unsuccessful. The PSP Special Emergency Response Team was also called to the scene to help.

When officers finally managed to get inside the home they found two people dead.

Officials identified 53-year-old Jerry Mowen and 47-year-old Selena Mowen as the two victims.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public.