Two people charged in connection to 3-year-old girl's 2018 death are convicted in Franklin County Court

Brian Bennett and Thomas Keogh were convicted last Thursday of charges related to the death of Logan Starliper on Jan. 6, 2018.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two people charged in connection to the 2018 death of a three-year-old girl in Franklin County have been found guilty in criminal trials last week, court records show.

Brian Bennett and Thomas Keogh were both convicted in jury trials in Franklin County Court last Thursday, according to court records.

They were charged in connection to the death of three-year-old Logan Starliper on Jan. 6, 2018, according to police. Starliper was found dead in her Greencastle home around 9 p.m. that night.

An autopsy determined Starliper died due to a mixed substance toxicity (Methamphetamine and Buprenorphine) in her system, according to police. The child was last seen alive at about 10:30 p.m. on the previous evening.

Starliper's mother, Brittany N. Higgins, had previously pled guilty to a third-degree murder charge relating to the case in December 2019, according to court records. In exchange for her plea, charges of drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children, and possession of drug paraphernalia against her were dropped, court records show.

Police determined Higgins and Bennett, who were in a relationship at the time, were caring for the child at the time of her death. Police say the two were found to be using Methamphetamine on January 5.

Bennett was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records. He was acquitted of third-degree murder and drug delivery resulting in death.

Police also initially charged Rodney Mower in connection to the girl's death back in 2018, claiming he was the person who supplied the drugs to Higgins and Bennett.

Mower pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death in 2019, according to court records.

Further investigation of the drug distribution ring by police led to charges against five other people who were allegedly involved -- including Keogh, who was arrested in Connecticut in 2019.

Keogh was convicted last Thursday of possession with intent to deliver, corrupt organizations, drug delivery resulting in death, and criminal use of a communication facility.