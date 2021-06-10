Two men sent to the hospital following York City shooting

YORK, Pa. — Two 21-year-old men were transported to York Hospital following a shooting in York City on June 8.
At approximately 2 p.m., York City Police responded to the 500 block of East Boundary Avenue on reports of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers located two male victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victims said that they were shot in the 700 block of Prospect Street.
Both men are expected to survive.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department.