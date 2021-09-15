Two men from Cumberland County charged in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 13, 2021.
On Sept. 13, two men from Cumberland County were charged with felonies in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Police arrested Shippensburg man Charles "Brad" Smith, 25, and Newville man Marshall Neefe, 25, on Monday.
According to court documents, on Nov. 4, 2020, Neefe messaged Smith on Facebook saying he was "getting ready to storm D.C.," Smith responded that the country "needs to split up immediately," to which Neefe replied, "Why shouldn't we be the ones to kick it off?"
The court documents then say during the weeks leading up to Jan. 6, Neefe and Smith messaged each other, setting up travel plans.
Smith also told a friend the two were buying axe handles and nailing flags to them "so we can wave the flag but also have a giant beating stick just in case."
The report says Smith continued to message other Facebook users, trying to convince them to go to D.C. as well, saying "Militias will be there and if there's enough people they may...storm the buildings and take out the trash right there."
On Jan. 6, the report says Smith and Neefe recorded videos of themselves outside the Capitol, with another video showing them inside the building where Smith says: "We're literally here. We stormed the gates of the Capitol."
While on the Capitol grounds, Neefe also allegedly participated in pushing a large metal framed sign that said "TRUMP," into a defensive line of Metropolitan Police Department Officers.
Smith's charges are as follows:
- Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon
- Impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting
- Unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on capitol grounds or buildings
- Disorderly conduct in a capitol building or grounds
- Impeding passage through the capitol grounds or buildings and aiding and abetting
Neefe's charges are as follows:
- Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding
- Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting
- Civil disorder
- Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting
- Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting
- Disorderly conduct in a capitol building or grounds
- Act of physical violence in the capitol building or grounds
- Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the case.