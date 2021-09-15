Two men from Cumberland County charged in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

Police arrested the men on Sept. 13 after finding videos and messages of the men being involved in the attack.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 13, 2021.

On Sept. 13, two men from Cumberland County were charged with felonies in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Police arrested Shippensburg man Charles "Brad" Smith, 25, and Newville man Marshall Neefe, 25, on Monday.

According to court documents, on Nov. 4, 2020, Neefe messaged Smith on Facebook saying he was "getting ready to storm D.C.," Smith responded that the country "needs to split up immediately," to which Neefe replied, "Why shouldn't we be the ones to kick it off?"

The court documents then say during the weeks leading up to Jan. 6, Neefe and Smith messaged each other, setting up travel plans.

Smith also told a friend the two were buying axe handles and nailing flags to them "so we can wave the flag but also have a giant beating stick just in case."

The report says Smith continued to message other Facebook users, trying to convince them to go to D.C. as well, saying "Militias will be there and if there's enough people they may...storm the buildings and take out the trash right there."

On Jan. 6, the report says Smith and Neefe recorded videos of themselves outside the Capitol, with another video showing them inside the building where Smith says: "We're literally here. We stormed the gates of the Capitol."

While on the Capitol grounds, Neefe also allegedly participated in pushing a large metal framed sign that said "TRUMP," into a defensive line of Metropolitan Police Department Officers.

Smith's charges are as follows:

Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting

Unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on capitol grounds or buildings

Disorderly conduct in a capitol building or grounds

Impeding passage through the capitol grounds or buildings and aiding and abetting

Neefe's charges are as follows:

Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Civil disorder

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting

Disorderly conduct in a capitol building or grounds

Act of physical violence in the capitol building or grounds

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building