Two men charged with stealing $13,000 worth of cigarettes from Lancaster County business in separate burglaries

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two Berks County men are facing burglary, criminal conspiracy, and related charges after police say they broke into a Lancaster County convenience store on two separate occasions in July and August, stealing more than $13,000 worth of cigarettes and causing $2,200 in property damage.

David H. Johnson, 49, of Reading, and Chad Hefter, 37, of Morgantown, are charged with two counts each of burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, and criminal mischief, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

They are accused of stealing from the Phillips 66 convenience store on the 2100 block of North Reading Road on July 30 and August 21. In the two alleged burglaries, they took $13,651 worth of cigarettes, police say.

On August 27, Caernarvon Township Police received a tip about Hefter and Johnson and conducted surveillance with assistance from State Police and members of the Bern Township Police Department, police say. They spotted Johnson and were able to apprehend him after a short vehicle pursuit, according to police.

After further investigation, police were able to identify Hefter as Johnson's accomplice in the alleged burglaries. They were able to recover evidence and proceeds from the burglaries, police say.