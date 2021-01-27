Two men charged with Sept. 2020 burglary at Lancaster County nail salon

Sebastian Candelario and Kyle Smith are charged with burglary and theft, police say. They allegedly stole $500 from ST Nails in East Cocalico Twp. on Sept. 20, 2020.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have charged two men with burglary and other offenses related to a break-in at an East Cocalico Township nail salon last year.

Sebastian Candelario, 19, of Blandon, Berks County, and Kyle Smith, 19, of Mountville, are charged with burglary, theft, and criminal mischief stemming from the Sept. 20, 2020 incident, State Police say.

The duo is accused of breaking into ST Nails on the 900 block of North Reading Road, police say. They allegedly stole $500 from the business in the break-in, which occurred at 2:02 a.m., according to police.

They then attempted to break into another nearby business, Good Prophets, but were scared off by the business' alarm system, police say.

They were charged last week by State Police following a lengthy multi-jurisdictional investigation that included the East Cocalico Township, Akron Borough, Ephrata Borough, New Holland Borough, and Manheim Township police departments.

Candelario was arraigned on January 20 and released on $100,000 bail.

Smith, who is currently incarcerated on numerous other charges, including attempted homicide stemming from a November 2020 incident in East Hempfield Township, was arraigned on Monday. Bail was set at $50,000.