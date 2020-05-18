Two men charged with armed robbery in alleged drug deal gone wrong in Middletown

Tommy Reyes-Luperon and Andrew Morgan allegedly stole nearly a half-pound of marijuana from another man Saturday morning, Middletown Police say

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Middletown Borough Police have charged two men in an alleged armed robbery that occurred Saturday in a supermarket parking lot on East Main Street.

Tommy Reyes-Luperon, 24, and Andrew Morgan, 18, are accused of stealing approximately a half-pound of marijuana from another man at gunpoint during an alleged drug deal in the parking lot of a GIANT supermarket on the 400 block of East Main Street, police say.

After taking the drugs, Reyes-Luperon and Morgan fled in their vehicle, with the alleged victim in pursuit, police say. Morgan was driving the suspects' vehicle, which was stopped with the assistance of Northwest Regional Police in Lancaster County, police say.

Reyes-Luperon and Morgan were found to be in possession of the allegedly stolen marijuana (street value: $1,000-1,200), along with a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun alleged used in the robbery, police say.

Both men are charged with two counts of robbery, one count of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of theft by unlawful taking, two counts of simple assault by physical menace, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, Morgan is charged with reckless endangerment and possession an instrument of crime, police say.

Both men are being held in Dauphin County Prison on $250,000 bail.