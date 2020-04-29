Two men charged in connection to fatal drug overdose at Lancaster hotel

Rafael Estevez Jr. and Kirk Cooper allegedly provided heroin/fentanyl to a man who later suffered a fatal overdose at a Clarion Inn & Suites on April 2

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have charged two men in connection to a drug overdose death that occurred April 2 at a Lancaster hotel.

Rafael Neftalie Estevez, Jr., 42, of Lancaster, and Kirk Alan Cooper, 26, no fixed address, are both charged with drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility, according to Manheim Township Police.

The men are accused of providing fentanyl/heroin to a man who later died of an overdose after ingesting the drugs at the Clarion Inn & Suites on the 1400 block of Lititz Pike, police say.

Cooper allegedly contacted Estevez by cell phone to arrange a time and place for the drug transaction and purchased the drugs from Estevez, according to police. He then gave the drugs to the victim, who ingested them and died.

Cooper was charged Monday and surrendered to authorities on Tuesday, police say. He was arraigned and remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $500,000 bail.