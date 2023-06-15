Two arrested in connection to Harrisburg stabbing, police searching for additional suspects

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing as police work to identify the remaining two suspects.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two men were arrested in connection to a Harrisburg stabbing.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Salik Peterson, 40, and Dale Dean Jr., 36, were charged with criminal attempt at criminal homicide, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy aggravated assault. Peterson is also facing a charge of theft by unlawful taking.

On Monday, May 29 around 6 p.m., officers responded to the area of South 13th Street and Cloverly Road for a report of a stabbing victim.

At the scene, officers reportedly located a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital for emergency care and reported as being listed in critical condition.

A police investigation was immediately launched and it was soon determined that four individuals were responsible for the assault, with two of them driving off with the victim's car afterward.

As a result of the investigation, Peterson and Dean Jr. were arrested on Tuesday, June 13.

