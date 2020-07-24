Two Lancaster residents among those charged in raid of Berks County drug trafficking ring

Devon Given, 31, was taken into custody along with 4 others Thursday. Charles Matthew, 39, and one other suspect remain at large

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two Lancaster residents are among the seven people charged in the police investigation of a multi-county K2 production and trafficking operation, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

The results of the investigation, dubbed Operation Crystal Light, were announced Thursday by Berks County detectives and prosecutors.

Five people were arrested Thursday, including Devon Given, 31, of Lancaster, the DA's office said.

Warrants were also issued for two other men who remain at large, including Charles Matthew, 39, of Lancaster, the DA said.

Berks County officials also announced:

Seizures of over 60 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids (K2), and lesser quantities of marijuana, THC and cocaine

Seizures of over $30,000 in cash

Seizures of several firearms, including a stolen pistol with a laser site

Berks County officials said 28-year-old Noel D. Rivera, of West Reading, was the initial target of the investigation, which revealed the ring manufactured and distributed large quantities of synthetic cannabinoids (K2) in the region.

Berks County officials said they collaborated with several law-enforcement agencies, including Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster, in raids and arrests in recent days.

Two Lancaster County homes were targeted in the raids: one on the 600 block of Third Street in Lancaster, and another on the first block of South Sixth Street in Columbia.

Given was allegedly a bulk supplier of synthetic cannabinoids for Rivera. She lived at 618 Third Street, the site of one raid.