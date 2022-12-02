Two Lancaster County men arrested on weapons and drug charges

A search of the residence resulted in police locating oxycodone pills, crack cocaine, firearms, drug packaging material and $8,544 in cash.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two Lancaster County men were arrested and charged with multiple weapons and drug offenses.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, a search warrant was obtained for 729 Beaver St. in Lancaster in response to ongoing drug-related activity in the area.

Due to the high-risk nature of the search warrant, the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) assisted in securing the home.

According to police, the search produced two handguns (one with a modification appearing to make the firearm fully automatic), one AR-style rifle, several extended handgun magazines and ammunition.

Police also discovered 320 grams of marijuana, 88 oxycodone pills, a quantity of crack cocaine, 3 digital scales, drug packaging materials, paraphernalia and $8,544 in cash.

Carlos Rivera, 25, was found in the residence.

Rivera was released from state prison five months ago and has an extensive criminal history involving numerous drug and fire-arm-related offenses that prohibit him from owning firearms.

Officers also found Elijah Deliz, 19, attempting to hide in the basement.

Due to his violent criminal history, Deliz is also not allowed to own firearms.