Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

YORK, Pa. — Two people were injured in separate shootings in York City on Friday night.

The first shooting was reported around 8 p.m. on the 400 block of Park Street.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital, according to York County 911.

The second shooting happened around 10 p.m. on the 500 block of Pershing Avenue where one person was also injured and taken to the hospital.

York City Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.