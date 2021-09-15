Two injured after shooting in York

A man and woman are in the hospital after the shooting on Wednesday night.

YORK, Pa. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in York on Wednesday night.

Officers from the York City Police Department responded to the 200 block of East Boundary Ave. after a reported shooting just before 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.

According to officers, when they arrived on the scene, they found a male victim and were told that a female victim was taken to the hospital in a car.

Both victims are now being treated at the hospital for their injuries, and police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by emailing Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or calling 717-849-2204.