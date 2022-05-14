Harrisburg man on the run, facing charges for 2021 Northampton County fatal shooting

Kevin Littles, one of two accused of killing Elijah Johnson on August 8, 2021, is on the run and police say he's armed and dangerous.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The video above is from August 8, 2021.

Two Harrisburg men face multiple charges for their role in a 2021 fatal shooting in a Northampton County Target parking lot, according to the county's district attorney.

Jakiye Taylor, 18, and Kevin Littles, 22, both of Harrisburg, are accused of killing 20-year-old Elijah Johnson and injuring 22-year-old Jayzell Sanders on August 8, 2021.

On that Sunday afternoon, shortly after 2 p.m., police officers responded to a reported shooting in a Target parking lot located on the 3800 block of Dryland Way in Lower Nazareth Township.

At the scene, officers found Johnson and Sanders suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the hospital where Johnson later succumbed to his injuries and died. Sanders was treated and survived his injuries.

During their investigation, detectives collected evidence from the scene including Johnson's cell phone and a vacuum-sealed baggie of marijuana. Based on the evidence gathered, officers say Johnson and Littles had been texting and sending Snapchats to arrange a meeting for a marijuana deal.

According to officials, DNA samples collected at the scene also showed Taylor and Littles to be "potential contributors".

Police later interviewed Sanders who recounted the events that led to the shooting. According to Sanders, two men, believed to be Taylor and Littles, were in the backseat of Johnson's vehicle when they pulled out guns to rob them of the marijuana they had. Sanders said that while Johnson began to wrestle with one of the guys in the backseat, he got out of the vehicle and made a run for the store. Sanders got shot in the shoulder as he ran.

Police say Taylor and Littles then fled the scene taking with them 4 pounds of marijuana.

Taylor is being held at Monroe County Prison but Littles is on the run and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Littles is asked to contact Colonial Regional Police at 610-861-4820.