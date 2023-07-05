x
Police investigating murder-suicide in Cumberland County

A man, later identified as Timothy Hanford, 49, reportedly murdered an unidentified woman inside the home before taking his own life.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were found dead inside their home following a murder-suicide, according to Upper Allen Township Police

On Saturday, July 2 at 5:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to check on the welfare of residents in the 800 block of Grantham Road. 

At the scene, officers found a man and woman dead inside the home. Autopsies were later conducted and it was confirmed that both individuals died from gunshot wounds. 

The man has been identified as Timothy Hanford, 49, and an investigation has determined that he murdered the woman inside the home before committing suicide, according to police. 

At this time, there is no indication that anyone else was involved in the incident and the motive is still under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by dialing 717-795-2445. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here or by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273).

