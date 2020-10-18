Two facing multiple charges after shooting at man in his vehicle, then pursing him until he crashed in Lebanon

The victim told police he was stopped at a railroad crossing waiting for the train to pass when he was shot at.

LEBANON, Pa. — Two men are facing charges after they shot at a man while he was stopped at a railroad crossing and then pursed him until he crashed in Lebanon City on Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to a vehicle crash on the 100 block of South 8th Street around 7 p.m. on Saturday. At the scene, a 28-year-old Lebanon man told police he was shot at in the 300 block of North Gannon Street and that the crash happened as he was fleeing from the shooter.

The victim told police he had been stopped at the railroad crossing on 8th Street while the train passed when a vehicle driven by Luis Rosa-Hernandez, 21, pulled into a nearby parking lot and another man, Ricardo Timm-Ubarri, 19, got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the victim.

Rosa-Hernandez and Timm-Ubarri pursued the victim in their vehicle until the victim crash and they fled.

Timm-Ubarri was arrested at his home on the 500 block of Cumberland Street. During the arrest, officers said they found and seized a handgun, around 5.4 grams of cocaine, 5 bags of marijuana, more than $3,900 and a digital scale. A short time later Rosa-Hernandez was taken into custody on the first block of North 7th Street.

Police said both men and the victim knew each other and he was not randomly targeted.

Rosa-Hernandez's charges include aggravated assault, recklessly endangering a person and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. He is in Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $75,000 bail.