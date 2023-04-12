Two employees arrested, charged with theft of over $450,000 from Chester County doctor

The pair are also charged with attempting to sell property belonging to the doctor that was valued at over $1 million without his permission.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two women have been arrested after allegedly stealing over $450,000 from a Chester County doctor.

Mikayla Zeigler, 22, from West Chester, and Danielle King, 25, from Chadds Ford, were arrested in connection to thefts exceeding $450,000 from a doctor in West Chester between October 2020 and August 2021, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

The pair are also charged with attempting to sell property belonging to the doctor that was valued at over $1 million without his permission.

In addition, they have been charged with theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy, dealing in unlawful proceeds, forgery, identity theft and related charges.

Zeigler is also charged with stealing money from another co-worker at the doctor's practice totaling over $7,000 from April 9, 2021, to Aug. 4, 2021.

“These women engaged in a cunning scheme to steal from their boss and spent it lavishly on themselves. They used the money to pay their rent, student loans, and credit card debt, as well as to purchase cars, cosmetics, tattoos, and vacations," said District Attorney Deb Ryan.

"They had the audacity to forge the doctor’s signature and try to sell over $1 million in real estate and change his will. Their greed is a cautionary tale to remind the community to put financial safeguards in place to prevent fraud and theft," she continued.

On Sept. 23, 2021, the victim reported to Chester County Detectives that he discovered a large amount of money stolen from multiple bank and credit card accounts in his name and in the name of his two businesses.

Two of his former employees, Zeigler and King, were identified as possible suspects as both were employed by the victim from October 2020 to August 2021.

During the course of their employment, King and Zeigler were entrusted with the responsibilities of daily business operations and convinced the victim to begin using an electronic banking system to streamline operations. This also allowed them access to the financial accounts of the victim and his business.

Both Zeigler and King worked in positions that allowed them to maintain control over banking and other information including access to checks, debit cards, account numbers and credit cards, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office. Zeigler and King also reportedly oversaw and collected any incoming bank statements and subsequent records of purchases.

On Aug. 25, 2021, both co-defendants abruptly left their employment under the victim.

During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that a total of $451,431.11 was stolen from four bank accounts and six credit card accounts belonging to the victim.

Between Jan. 22, 2021, to Sept. 16, 2021, the defendants allegedly stole $256,950.88 through 80 unauthorized payments from four of the victim's bank accounts. These funds went to both Zeigler and King’s personal bank accounts, PayPal accounts, Applecard accounts, and car and student loan payment accounts.

Between Jan. 11, 2021, to Aug. 23, 2021, Zeigler allegedly used various credit cards to steal $108,302.00 and would send money to both of their boyfriends and family.

The suspects also reportedly spent $68,517.59 on tanning salons, health care, vet bills, hair care and tattoos, trips to Wildwood and Avalon, NJ, cash advances, furniture, travel purchases, Amazon items, PayPal purchases, and miscellaneous purchases.

Detectives identified a reported pattern where Ziegler would send money from her PayPal account to her boyfriend as well as King’s account to launder the funds. She took money from the doctor’s American Express account and put it in her own PayPal account and then forwarded it to her boyfriend’s PayPal account.

Her boyfriend then returned money back to Zeigler’s account immediately in the same amount. Over $19,000 was reportedly laundered back from his account.

Detectives noted that King engaged in a pattern that involved Zeigler sending King large sums of money from the victim’s credit card accounts to her personal PayPal account and then subsequently sending the funds to King’s personal PayPal account.

Over $11,800.00 in stolen funds were allegedly taken by Zeigler to pay rent at her Exton apartment.

Detectives also discovered that both defendants made plans with a real estate agent to sell land that belonged to the doctor. In June 2021, both defendants contacted a realtor company on multiple occasions to arrange for the sale of two lots located on the doctor’s property in Chester County.

The values of the lots were assessed but the realtor never spoke with the victim, and all significant documents were allegedly signed and sent through a DocuSign program by the defendants.

The properties were listed for a total of 29 days, with one lot listed for sale at $535,000 and the second lot listed for sale at $500,000. The properties were removed from the listings shortly after the realtor received a call from the victim’s family.

The victim would have suffered a financial loss of $1,035,000.00 from the property sale.

Police also discovered an email purporting to be from the victim was sent to his attorneys to change his will on May 27, 2021.

According to the Chester County District Attorney's Office, the request made was to adjust his estate plan which would reduce the amount given to his family upon his death but would provide Zeigler 85% control of the remaining portion of his estate.

The victim told investigators that the estate plan changes in the email were not accurate and Zeigler was not listed as a beneficiary.

Both defendants were arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Mark Lieberman and bail was set at $100,000 cash unsecured.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 2, 2023. Chester County Detectives are investigating.