Parents charged after children found wandering in street

Amber Meyers and Taylor Rudy are both charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and recklessly endangering another person. Rudy is also facing drug charges

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Newberry Township couple is charged after police say two of their children were found wandering on Pheasant Run Road while they were sleeping.

Amber Meyers, 25, and Taylor Rudy, 25, are both charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and recklessly endangering another person. Rudy is also facing drug charges.

On June 3, Newberry Township police say they were called to a house in the first block of Pheasant Run Road around 11:30 a.m. because a woman called saying she had two missing children on her porch.

According to charging documents, the children, ages 4 and 2, were partially clothed, and covered in dirt and feces when they were found in the middle of the street.

When officers responded, the caller told them she brought the children to her house when she found them and had to give the children a bath because they smelled.

Police were able to find where the children lived and located the parents Taylor Rudy and Amber Meyers asleep in their bed. What was later identified as fentanyl was found next to Rudy.