Two boys, ages 14 and 11, charged with trying to rob Dollar Store clerk in Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Shippensburg Police say two juvenile boys, ages 14 and 11, are facing charges after the older boy "dared" the other to rob a clerk at knifepoint at a Dollar General store Thursday night.

According to police, the boys entered the store, located on the 400 block of East King Street, around 7:24 p.m. The older boy "dared" the 11-year-old to pull a knife on the cashier and demand money, police say.

The 11-year-old did follow through on the dare, but the cashier refused to hand over any money, according to police.

The 14-year-old then left the store, while the 11-year-old remained behind.