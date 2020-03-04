x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

crime

Two boys, ages 14 and 11, charged with trying to rob Dollar Store clerk in Shippensburg

Shippensburg Police say the older boy "dared" the other to pull a knife on the clerk and demand money, and the younger boy complied. The clerk did not give them cash
silver handcuffs

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Shippensburg Police say two juvenile boys, ages 14 and 11, are facing charges after the older boy "dared" the other to rob a clerk at knifepoint at a Dollar General store Thursday night.

According to police, the boys entered the store, located on the 400 block of East King Street, around 7:24 p.m. The older boy "dared" the 11-year-old to pull a knife on the cashier and demand money, police say.

The 11-year-old did follow through on the dare, but the cashier refused to hand over any money, according to police.

The 14-year-old then left the store, while the 11-year-old remained behind.

Both boys are charged with robbery, theft, simple assault, and harassment, according to police.