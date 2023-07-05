Two arrested following string of car burglaries and police chase in Lancaster County

Ten vehicles were reportedly entered into inside a development, resulting in stolen money, a box of rifle ammunition and a pistol.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were arrested following a string of car burglaries and a police chase in Lancaster County

According to the Northwest Regional Police Department, officers were dispatched to the First block of Hillcrest Lane on Tuesday, June 27 a 2:22 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that had been rummaged through.

Shortly after, calls came in for multiple individuals running through the yards of homes in the 100 block of Hillcrest Lane, according to police.

The department's drone was released to begin looking for the suspects. Moments later, an officer spotted an early 2000s Hyundai Sonata with broken rear brake lamps leaving the area.

An officer attempted to stop the car, but a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, the car left the road multiple times, including driving through several backyards in the areas of Bossler Road and Colebrook Road, according to police.

An individual inside the car allegedly threw out a box of rifle ammunition during the pursuit by police.

The chase reportedly reached speeds over 100 mph on PA 283 West, but was stopped near the off-ramp to Interstate 283 when PSP conducted a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver.

There were four people inside the car. The driver, Sara Medina, 20, from New Cumberland was charged with the following:

Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (F3)

Agricultural vandalism (M3)

Theft from a motor vehicle (M3)

Reckless driving (S)

Duties at stop signs (13 counts) (S)

Failure to stop at red signals (S)

Trespass by motor vehicle (S)

Tress pass by motor vehicle on cultivated land (S)

Medina was taken for arraignment and committed to Lancaster County Prison on $20,000 cash bail.

Damiere Walker, 19, from Harrisburg was turned over to Harrisburg City Police on an outstanding warrant for discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.

A juvenile and 18-year-old inside the car were released pending charges. At the time of their release, the only charges against them were theft from a motor vehicle.

A subsequent investigation reportedly revealed that ten vehicles were entered in the development. Stolen items included money, a box of rifle ammunition and a pistol.