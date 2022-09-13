Two arrested and 36 grams of crack cocaine confiscated following Harrisburg police chase

Royce Carter, 32, and Kim Gladden, 56, were charged following a traffic stop that turned into a police chase in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police announced charges against two individuals following a Saturday, Sept. 10 police chase.

Royce Carter, 32, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, manufacturing, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intentionally possessing controlled substances by a person not registered, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, driving under the influence, and marijuana and reckless driving-related charges.

The second defendant, Kim Gladden, 56, has been charged with manufacturing, delivery, or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver and use of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials say following a police chase, they discovered that Carter had 36 grams of crack cocaine and $2,302 in his car, reportedly from the sale of drugs. Additionally, he has been convicted on previous drug-related charges.

Just after 1 a.m., police say they pulled over a Gold Buick Le Sabre for a traffic stop on Interstate-83 southbound in Harrisburg.

Carter, the driver, and Gladden, a passenger, were both inside the car. The investigating officer noticed a large sum of money in different bills in the driver's side door panel.

According to the affidavit, Carter stated the money was "a hundred bucks," but the officer determined the sum was substantially more than $100.

Additionally, police say the car had a strong scent of marijuana, and Carter appeared to have glassy and dilated pupils. Carter reportedly admitted that he had smoked a few hours prior to driving.

The officer then noticed a large bulge in Carter's left pocket. He told the officer that the bulge was more cash, and pulled it from his pocket to show the officer.

However, according to the affidavit, when Carter pulled out the money from his pocket, a clear plastic baggie containing a suspected large amount of crack cocaine fell out as well.

The officer reportedly asked Carter to exit the vehicle, where he immediately placed the car in drive and sped away from the scene.

Following a brief chase, both Carter and Gladen were taken into custody. The officer noted a bag of crack cocaine in the front passenger seat as well.

Officials say Gladden later told officers Carter threw a bag of crack cocaine out of the car window and attempted to throw another one that hit Gladden in the face, before landing in the passenger seat, during the police chase.

Additional drugs and paraphernalia were obtained from the car as well, according to police.