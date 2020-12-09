Two arrested during child exploitation undercover operation in Dauphin County

Undercover investigators posed as boys and girls on social media platforms during the operation.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say two men were arrested in Susquehanna Township during an undercover operation to stop child exploitation.

On Thursday, the State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Homeland Security Investigations conducted an operation targeting online offenders who are looking to engage in sexual encounters with underage victims.

During the operation, two people used various social media platforms to contact undercover investigators posing as boys and girls, according to police.

Police identified Ryan McMahan, 34, of New Cumberland and Alain Ramirez-Contreras, 28 of Harrisburg, as the two individuals asking to meet with the undercover investigators for sexual encounters.

McMahan and Ramirez-Contreras showed up at the arranged locations and were arrested and taken into custody by undercover officers, police say.