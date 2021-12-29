Harrisburg police investigating death of woman found Tuesday night

When Harrisburg City police responded to the area of South 10th and Mulberry Streets around 8:30 p.m., they found a victim with one fatal gunshot wound.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg City police said Wednesday that they are investigating the shooting death of a woman found on Tuesday night.

According to officials, around 8:30 p.m. police responded to reports of a dead woman in the area of South 10th and Mulberry Streets.

Once officers arrived, they say they found the victim who had suffered from at least one gunshot wound. Police have not released the victim's identity or any information relating to potential suspects.