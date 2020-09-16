Tuesday night shooting injures one in West York

Officers say the crime scene indicated multiple shots were fired from a pistol by an unknown person.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a Tuesday night shooting in West York sent one person to the hospital with injuries.

West York Borough Police responded to the area of West King and Dewey Streets for a reported shooting.

A 22-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police say.

According to officials, the preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was the result of an altercation that began earlier in the day at the parking lot of the Fuel Stop located on West Market Street.

The incident is still under investigation.