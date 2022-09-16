Troopers ID remains found in 2012

Troopers say remains found nearly 10 years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County.

Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of 2012.

State police now say the remains belong to a teenager from Wilkes-Barre who disappeared in 1969.