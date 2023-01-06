Third man wanted after two children, teen killed in Lebanon

Authorities said at a press conference on Thursday that they are searching for a man and vehicle they believe were involved in the triple homicide in Lebanon.

LEBANON, Pa. — Police are searching for an adult man, and a vehicle believed to be involved in a triple homicide in Lebanon.

According to Chief Bret Fisher of the Lebanon City Police, officers initially responded to the 400 block of North 5th Street in Lebanon just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night for a report of shots fired. Four people were shot in total.

Jesus Perez-Salome, 8, Sebastian Perez-Salome, 9, and Joshua Lugo-Perez, 19, died as a result of their injuries. They all lived in the same house.

The fourth victim, a 33-year-old man, also suffered gunshot injuries. He was hit in the next-door home by what appeared to be a stray, untargeted bullet. He is expected to recover, officials said.

On Wednesday morning, police and a SWAT team closed part of N. 9th Street, just a few blocks away from where the shooting happened.

Lebanon County Probation identified a person currently on house arrest, Alex Torres Santos, 22, as arriving, remaining in and fleeing from the exact area of the shooting at the time the homicides occurred.

Police say they attempted to arrest Santos via the Lebanon County SWAT team hours later. He left the residence and attempted to flee, but was taken into custody.

A second juvenile, later identified as James Fernandez-Reyes, 16, fled the residence with Santos.

Santos is being charged with three counts of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, and aggravated assault.

Fernandez-Reyes is being charged as an adult, and is also facing three counts of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, and aggravated assault.

According to the DA's office, Fernandez-Reyes hid in a nearby residence, but was located by police and arrested as well.

A search of the home from which Santos and Fernandez- Reyes fled allegedly revealed multiple firearms.

One located weapon, an AR-15, was consistent with the shell cases located at the scene. The ammunition in the weapon was also reportedly visually consistent with ammunition utilized in the killings, police said.

An investigation determined Santos and Fernandez-Reyes committed the homicides together, according to the DA's office.

Santos has a criminal history with firearms and was out on bail for two separate incidents. Despite being out on a $50,000 bail, Santos allegedly wore his house-arrest bracelet to the killings.

Both Jesus and Sebastian Perez-Salome victims were students in the Lebanon School District.

The school district's superintendent released the following statement to families on Wednesday:

Dear Lebanon School District Families:

I regret to inform you that on May 30, 2023 a tragic event occurred involving the death of two of our students. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the student’s families during this sad occasion.

A young person’s death is always a heartbreaking and troubling event and the loss of a young life can have a profound effect on the student’s friends and classmates. It is important that we, as family members and educators, recognize this loss and offer assistance.

Our district staff has put a plan into place to help students deal with their grief and to support students as we progress through the rest of this year. Our Student Assistance Team, trained to respond in the event of a crisis, is available to handle the situation. School counselors are available to talk with students about response to grief. We also have School Counselors on site to give students the opportunity to be seen individually or in a small group setting.

We encourage you to be especially empathetic and prepared to offer support to your child during this time. It is important for you to talk with your children about their feelings and reactions in an age-appropriate manner. Over the next few days, encourage your child to express his/her feelings and listen attentively. You may see behavior changes, loss of concentration, physical complaints, or regression. If you have any concerns regarding your child’s reaction to this loss, contact your child’s teacher, the school counselor, school nurse, Principal, or your family physician.

Thank you for your concern and support during this difficult time.

The Lebanon City Police Department, the Lebanon County District Attorney's Office and Detective Bureau, the Pennsylvania State Police and other Lebanon County Police Departments are assisting with the investigation.