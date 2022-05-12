Jury selection begins in trial for man accused of killing two-year-old in 2018

Jury selection in the trial of Tyree Marche'll Bowie, who is accused of killing two-year-old Dante Mullinix in 2018, will begin today.

YORK, Pa. — Jury selection in the trial of Tyree Marche'll Bowie, who is accused of killing two-year-old Dante Mullinix in 2018, will begin today at York County Judicial Center.

Bowie is charged with murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, and endangering the welfare of a child. Investigators say Bowie caused the death of Dante while babysitting in 2018.

An autopsy performed on Mullinix indicated the child had died of traumatic brain injury, accompanied by strangulation and suffocation, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by York City Police.

A timeline of events released by YPD showed Bowie had dropped off an unresponsive child at the hospital and fled. The child was transported to Hershey Medical Center, where he later died.

The trial has been pushed back several times according to court documents.

Attorneys on both sides agreed to a list of questions to ask potential jurors during the selection process. Due to high media coverage, jury selection is expected to be thoroughly conducted.

Dante's mother, Leah Mullinix, is also facing a charge of endangering the welfare of a child according to court documents. Leah Mullinix's court hearing has been set for January.