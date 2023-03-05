Man who police say shot YouTuber at Dulles Town Center gets trial date

Tanner Cook was in the mall filming a prank video for his YouTube page. Police say the suspect, Alan Colie, was in the mall working to picking up a food order.

STERLING, Va. — A trial date has been set for the alleged gunman who police say shot a YouTuber who was filming a prank video at Dulles Town Center earlier this year.

The shooting happened on April 2 in the mall.

Tanner Cook was in the mall filming a prank video for his YouTube page Classified Goons. Police say the shooting suspect, Alan Colie, was in the mall working to pickup food for a DoorDash order.

Tanner's father, Jeramy Cook, spoke with WUSA9 in April and laid out what happened from his perspective.

“They were making a video at the mall and trying to have fun with people and this guy wasn't having fun,” Jeramy Cook said. “There was a phone that was around him and they were interviewing or talking to him, and he didn't like it and he pulled out his gun and shot my son.”

When deputies arrived, they found Tanner Cook suffering from a gunshot wound walking out of the mall entrance. He was shot in the stomach area.

Colie was found sitting on the floor in the food court nearby with a gun. He did not try to flee or resist arrest. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Colie's lawyer argued in May that Tanner Cook was "towering over" the Colie, threatening, harassing and targeting him.

"He's making money by causing fear in individuals," the defense lawyer said.

However, Tanner Cook said his channel is meant for people who enjoy watching others get frustrated.

"It's to bring people who are watching some type of relief from what they're going through in their life," Tanner Cook said. "A lot of people have different types of humor."