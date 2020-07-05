Trash dumped along Route 117 in Lebanon County

Furniture, household trash wrapped in a tarp, left on the road

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Someone left a large bundle of refuse along SR 117, just west of Old Mine Road in West Cornwall Township.It happened sometime overnight. Police say the bundle contained a sofa, carpet, household garbage, and other trash that was not sorted at the time of the release.

Police say the bundle was wrapped in a tarp, secure by rope, and apparently pushed off the back of a truck or trailer, onto the westbound lane of SR 117. The dumpers then attached a come-along to the bundle, secured the other end to a tree, and pulled the bundle partially onto the shoulder of the westbound lane.