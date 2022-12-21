$800 in Toys for Tots gifts stolen in string of Dauphin County car thefts

The victims suffered various losses, including approximately $800 worth of unopened gifts that had been collected for the Toys for Tots campaign.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Township police are investigating a string of car burglaries throughout the Dauphin County area.

According to police, on Dec. 13, officers responded to the 2200 block of Kohn Road for a report of several attempted car break-ins.

Upon arrival, police determined that forcible entry was made into the vehicles.

