Crime

$800 in Toys for Tots gifts stolen in string of Dauphin County car thefts

The victims suffered various losses, including approximately $800 worth of unopened gifts that had been collected for the Toys for Tots campaign.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Township police are investigating a string of car burglaries throughout the Dauphin County area. 

According to police, on Dec. 13, officers responded to the 2200 block of Kohn Road for a report of several attempted car break-ins. 

Upon arrival, police determined that forcible entry was made into the vehicles. 

The victims suffered various losses, including approximately $800 worth of unopened gifts that had been collected for the Toys for Tots campaign. 

Anyone with any information on the burglaries has been asked to contact the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-558-6900 or Sgt. Aaron Osman at aosman@susquehannatwp.com. 

