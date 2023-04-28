Lancaster County man accused of sexually abusing minors for several decades

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — The New Holland Police Department on Monday arraigned a Lancaster County man after they received multiple allegations that he sexually abused minors over several decades.
Police began investigating Timothy Martin, 55, afterbeing notified of the alleged sexual abuse.
Martin was charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and several other charges.
He was arraigned and released on $100,000 unsecured bail.