Carlisle contractor will face trial on theft charges, prosecutors say

Tim Hoffman, 53, of Carlisle, is accused of taking money from five victims without applying it to the projects for which it was intended.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The owner of a Cumberland County contracting company will stand trial for multiple charges of theft, the county's district attorney said Friday.

Timothy Hoffman, 53, owner and president of Hoffman Custom Contracting, is charged with five felony counts of theft by required disposition of funds and two felony counts of theft by deception, District Attorney Seán M. McCormack said in a press release.

At a preliminary hearing held this week before Magisterial Judge Daniel J. Freedman, five of Hoffman's alleged victims provided testimony, McCormack said.

Hoffman, of Carlisle, is accused of entering into contracts to build five separate homes in Dickinson, Middlesex, and South Middleton townships between 2017 and 2019. He allegedly took funds intended for work or building materials for those projects, but never applied them as they were intended, McCormack claimed.

He is also accused of misleading his victims by convincing them to sign documents to obtain credit in their names, according to McCormack.

Seven of the 12 victims in these cases were older than 60, McCormack said.

After hearing testimony, Freedman ordered the case against Hoffman to go to trial.