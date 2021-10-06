3 juveniles, 1 adult charged with vandalism and other offenses related to 'TikTok Challenge' in Littlestown

The viral challenge urges people to cause damage, specifically mentioning school property, and to document the damage and items they stole on TikTok, police allege.

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — Police in Adams County say four people have been arrested for allegedly breaking into several vehicles and damaging property at multiple homes as part of a challenge on the social media app TikTok.

Three juvenile suspects and one adult, identified as Carter Davenport, were arrested Sunday morning in Littlestown, according to Police Chief Charles G. Kellar.

The suspects are also accused of causing more than $10,000 worth of damage to Littlestown School District buses, Kellar said in a press release.

They were identified through social media posts they made to document their challenge activities, according to Kellar.

"This so called challenge, which has been appearing on TikTok, encourages kids to cause damage to property and specifically mentions school property as a potential target," Kellar said in a press release. "It then suggests that they post their activities on social media documenting the damage they caused as well as items they stole as trophies to the challenge."

Davenport, of Littlestown, was taken into custody and arraigned on charges of Institutional Vandalism, Criminal Trespass, Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Mischief, and Loitering and Prowling at Night-time. Bail was set at $10,000, Kellar said.

The juvenile suspects, two of whom are from Maryland, according to Kellar, were charged with the same offenses.

Kellar urged parents to monitor their children’s social media activities as well as warning them of the repercussions of participating in these types of challenges.