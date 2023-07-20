Three teens arrested after allegedly assaulting, robbing a pizza delivery person

​At the scene, officers learned that a pizza delivery person was physically assaulted and robbed by a group of four, according to police.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg police are searching for a suspect involved in the alleged assault and robbery of a pizza delivery person.

According to the Swatara Township Police Department, on Wednesday, July 19 at 10:20 p.m., officers were sent to the 7400 block of Clearfield Street for a reported robbery.

At the scene, officers learned that a pizza delivery person was physically assaulted and robbed by a group of four while making a delivery to a residence.

Swatara Patrol Officers and Detectives reportedly continued the investigation throughout the morning. According to police, at 9:45 a.m. on July 20, three juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were arrested at a home on Clearfield Street.

The suspects were taken to the Dauphin County Booking Center for transfer to the Dauphin County Juvenile Probation Office.

The fourth suspect currently remains at large, according to police.