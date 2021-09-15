Three suspected drug traffickers arrested during Tuesday morning raid in Reading, police say

The drugs found in a home on the 100 block of Walnut Street are believed to be connected to a rash of recent overdoses in the city, authorities say.

READING, Pa. — Berks County law enforcement officials announced Tuesday they have arrested three suspected drug traffickers allegedly responsible for providing heroin connected to a series of overdoses in the city of Reading.

Sixto Cruz, 62, George L. Cruz, 53, and Margos Hernandez, 38, were taken into custody on Sept. 14 by members of the Berks County District Attorney's Office's Drug Task Force and the Reading Police Department's Narcotics Unit, who served a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Walnut Street, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

They are charged with possession of heroin and cocaine, possession with intent to deliver heroin and cocaine, and criminal conspiracy, the DA's office said.

Authorities investigating the rash of overdoses developed information that led them to the suspects, according to the DA's office.

When officers arrived to search the warrant, the suspects allegedly attempted to flee from the residence, but were detained, the DA's office said.

A search of the residence produced the following evidence:

Approximately 250 blue glassine packets each containing suspected heroin/fentanyl

Approximately 100 packets of crack cocaine

One fully loaded sawed-off shotgun

Miscellaneous packaging materials

Two-way handheld portable radios

Over $16,000 of U.S. currency which was believed to be proceeds from previous sales of controlled substances

The blue glassine packets found in the residence are identical to the previous packets seized from the overdose cases, the DA's office said. Preliminary drug testing indicates two of the substances were identified as heroin and fentanyl.

Further analysis will be conducted at the Pa. State Police Laboratory, according to the DA.