Two 34-year-olds and one 33-year-old with gunshot wounds were found by police on the 300 block of East Market Street.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are investigating a shooting that left three men injured on Saturday evening.

On May 21, officers were called to a shooting on the 300 block of East Market Street around 5:45 p.m.

At the scene, police found three men; two 34-year-olds and one 33-year-old with gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to the hospital.

Officials did not elaborate on the severity of their injuries.