Three men arrested, allegedly connected to passing fake bills at Capital City Mall

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Three men were arrested for allegedly passing multiple fake bills at the Capital City Mall.

According to the Lower Allen Township Police Department, officers were alerted to the mall on Aug. 16 just after 1 p.m. Officers were dispatched to look for a thin man dressed in all black, carrying two store bags, who had just passed a counterfeit $100 bill.

The man was reportedly captured on video entering a gray minivan towards the front of the mall.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on the gray Chrysler Pacifica. Two men, later identified as Jerome Woody, 39, and Johnnie Peacock, 38, were arrested. It was also discovered that a third suspect was most likely still inside the mall.

As officers attempted to arrest the third suspect, he allegedly attempted to flee on foot. The man, later identified as Brent Scott, 37, was charged through the parking lot and tased before being arrested.

Scott allegedly made a purchase at Dicks using a counterfeit $100 bill.

It was later discovered that the three had been in at least six stores in the mall, passing counterfeit bills. Their rental car was impounded and later searched with a warrant. Multiple counterfeit bills and proceeds from their purchase were seized.