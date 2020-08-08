Three Maryland baby formula theft suspects facing charges

Police say about $11,000 worth of items were taken from the Lancaster County stores in recent months.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say three people from Maryland are facing charges after a spree of mostly baby formula thefts from Giants in Lancaster and Dauphin Counties.

The three suspects are Mark Rodgers, 44, who is facing charges for seven thefts, six of them in Lancaster County, Samantha Slicer, 30, facing charges for five thefts in Lancaster County, and April Rhoades, 41, facing charges for two thefts in Lancaster County, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Police say about $11,000 worth of items were taken from the Lancaster County stores in recent months.