Three, including Harrisburg football coach, charged with selling unlicensed cars

Over 50 of the 150 vehicles sold allegedly had the odometer tampered with.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three Harrisburg men have been accused of performing unlicensed car sales on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist.

Earnest Fry, Keith Fry, and Calvin Everett, the head coach and athletic director of Harrisburg High School's football program, were all allegedly involved in the crime.

Earnest Fry, the primary suspect, has been charged with multiple felony counts of odometer tampering, theft, dealing in unlawful proceeds, and more. Keith Fry has been charged with one felony count of odometer tampering, theft, and receiving stolen property. Everett has been charged with one summary count of acting as a car dealer without a license.

According to court documents, over the past five years, Earnest Fry bought and sold over 150 vehicles in the Harrisburg area. Over 50 of the vehicles Fry sold had the odometer tampered with.

In total, over 4 million miles were rolled back, costing victims over $150,000 in the scheme.

Police allege Kevin Fry and Everett assisted Earnest Fry with the scheme, but had different levels of knowledge of the full operation.