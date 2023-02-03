Three arrests made on gun-related charges in Lancaster County over 14-hour period

Justin Cabrera, 19, Lamaliel Cancel-Medina, 19, and an unidentified juvenile were arrested on weapons charges in Lancaster County.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Over the span of 14 hours, three arrests were made related to weapons violations.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Feb. 1 at 11:40 p.m., an officer attempted to stop Justin Cabrera, 19, from Lancaster Township, in the area of Dauphin St. and S. Lime St.

Cabrera allegedly attempted to run away, causing a gun to fall out of his waistband. He was quickly apprehended.

It was determined that the gun was stolen from a home in Mountville.

Officers also allegedly discovered illegal marijuana, oxycodone and an unspecified large amount of money with Cabrera.

He has been charged with receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and flight to avoid apprehension.

A few hours later, on Feb. 2 at 1:40 a.m., an officer attempted to stop a group of teenagers in the area of the 400 block of Fremont St.

The group ran, but three of the teens were ultimately apprehended. Two of the three unlawfully possessed firearms.

Lameliel Cancel-Medina, 19, from Lancaster City was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and evading arrest or detention on foot.