Three in custody after victim luring and robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June.
According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
During the investigation, 18-year-olds Mahamed and Sharif Abdulwahab, and a juvenile were identified as suspects.
Sharif Abdulwahab was taken into custody and arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 21 and Mahamed Abdulwahab surrendered to police and was arraigned on Wednesday, Aug.31.
The juvenile’s charges will be handled through the Cumberland County Juvenile Probation Office.