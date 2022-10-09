Three in custody after victim luring and robbery

According to police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings stolen.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June.

According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.

During the investigation, 18-year-olds Mahamed and Sharif Abdulwahab, and a juvenile were identified as suspects.

Sharif Abdulwahab was taken into custody and arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 21 and Mahamed Abdulwahab surrendered to police and was arraigned on Wednesday, Aug.31.