Three Adams County CYS employees charged with child endangerment in 2020 death of Iris Mummert

The girl's mother, Felisha Ellis, received custody back in February 2020--three months before Iris died.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Three Adams County Children and Youth Services employees are facing criminal charges in connection to the May 2020 death of a 15-month-old child.

Iris Mae Mummert was 15 months old when her mother, 29-year-old Felisha Ellis, became frustrated and upset and shook her repeatedly-ultimately causing her death, according to court documents.

Steven Murphy, 63, of Dillsburg; Clarissa Kiessling, 44, of Hanover; and Sherri Depasqua, 46, of Dillsburg, are each charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Murphy was the CYS employee assigned to oversee Mummert's case. Kiessling was a CYS supervisor who oversaw Murphy and Depasqua was an assistant CYS administrator who oversaw both of them.

According to court documents, a foster parent who temporarily housed Iris and a sibling in 2019 repeatedly raised concerns surrounding Ellis and her ability to properly care for her children.

"As a professional in this field, I have tried to look at the reunification efforts diplomatically and fair, but have struggled to describe this work as anything else but shallow and mediocre, setting these children up for failure and to return to care," the foster parent wrote in 2019 to ACCYS.

A Grand Jury was presented with the case on June 29. Investigators say the trio failed to provide the family with adequate support and supervision while the child was in the care of Adams County CYS, including ignoring numerous notifications, concerns, requests and recommendations from various professional service providers that were also involved with the family for over a years time.

Despite the concerns presented by multiple professionals, Ellis was reunified with her children on Feb. 27, 2020, at the recommendation of Murphy and Kiessling, according to court documents.

ACCYS reportedly continued to receive troubling information about Ellis after the reunification process.

According to court documents, on May 21, a general protective referral form from ChildLine was submitted by an anonymous source, who claimed they were at a party with Ellis and her children. The witness claimed Ellis was drinking clear alcohol and became intoxicated and belligerent, later throwing up and eventually passing out.

Due to the report, an after-hours caseworker responded to Ellis's house and reported that the children appeared safe. Ellis was not drug tested.

According to court documents, Murphy, Kiessling and Depasqua never attempted to verify through witness interviews, other than Ellis, whether the allegations contained in the referral were valid.

Several days later, Ellis shook Iris repeatedly and initially told investigators she dropped her, according to court documents. Iris was flown to Hershey Medical Center where doctors said she had numerous, very specific injuries that were not consistent with a simple fall.

Ellis later admitted that she inflicted the injuries on Iris and had used marijuana, alcohol, Percocet and Suboxone the night before the killing.

Felisha Ellis, Iris's mother, was convicted in October 2021. Ellis pled guilty to murder of the third degree and is serving her 12-to-30-year sentence in State Prison.