Lancaster County teen accused of threatening violence at Warwick Middle School

LITITZ, Pa. — A 14-year-old Lancaster County middle school student was taken into police custody Thursday after they allegedly threatened to commit an act of violence at the school, law enforcement officials said.

The teen is a student at Warwick Middle School, according to Lititz Borough Police.

The student allegedly communicated a threat to commit an act of violence toward the school population, police said. The threat was reported to school staff, who contacted police.

After an investigation, police filed juvenile charges against the student for making terroristic threats and threatening to use weapons of mass destruction, according to police.