Lancaster County woman pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder in drowning death of 4-month old baby

Amy Manning, 30, of Ronks, will serve up to 14 years in prison. Her baby drowned in a hotel bathtub while being left unattended last year, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman will serve up to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder in connection to the drowning death of her four-month-old baby in a hotel bathtub last year.

Amy Manning, 30, of Ronks, was sentenced to a prison term of seven to 14 years by Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker at a hearing on April 20.

Manning is one of two co-defendants in the case. The case against David Meadows, who authorities say was also in the hotel at the time of the baby's death, is still pending, according to prosecutors.

The facts of the case are as follows, according to State Police:

On May 20, 2021, State Police were dispatched to the Roadway Inn on Lincoln Highway East in Paradise for a report of a deceased baby.

Manning and Meadows met police in the parking lot and identified themselves as the victim’s parents and caretakers.

Police were informed through interviews with the defendants at the scene that they lived at the hotel with the deceased baby and two other children.

While Manning got the other children ready for school and Meadows was playing video games, the baby was left unattended in the bathtub with the water running, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Video evidence at the Roadway Inn collected and reviewed by state police and Criminal Investigation Division produced a timeline that implicated Manning and Meadows in the homicide.

It was determined the baby was left unattended in the tub with the water running for approximately 20 minutes, at a minimum.

The parents indicated that this was something they did daily despite being told previously of the inherent dangers of such conduct.

The victim was transported to Lancaster General Hospital and then Hershey Medical Center via helicopter for attempted lifesaving measures before being pronounced deceased.

An autopsy performed by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death to be freshwater drowning.

Manning had fled after the incident to Tennessee, where she was arrested by Nashville Metro Police and extradited back to Pennsylvania.

PSP Troopers Scott Enedy and Chadwick Roberts filed charges.