State Police: Thief steals 300 decoy geese from Lebanon County home

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating the theft of an estimated 300 goose decoys from a Lebanon County home.
The decoys are worth an estimated $5,000, authorities say.
Police believe the theft occurred on February 18 or 19, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.
Sometime over that span, police say, a suspect or suspects entered a home on Quarry Road in Swatara Township and stole Hardcore and GHD-brand decoys, which were labeled "CRS," "BD," or "DD."
The thieves then fled the scene, police say.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the State Police Jonestown barracks at (717) 865-5067 and reference incident No. PA2022-210390.