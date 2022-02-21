State Police: Thief steals 300 decoy geese from Lebanon County home

The Hardcore and GHD brand decoys are worth an estimated $5,000, investigators said.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating the theft of an estimated 300 goose decoys from a Lebanon County home.

The decoys are worth an estimated $5,000, authorities say.

Police believe the theft occurred on February 18 or 19, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Sometime over that span, police say, a suspect or suspects entered a home on Quarry Road in Swatara Township and stole Hardcore and GHD-brand decoys, which were labeled "CRS," "BD," or "DD."

The thieves then fled the scene, police say.