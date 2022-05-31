Lititz Police seek help in identifying theft, fraud suspects

Police say the pictured suspects attempted bank transactions using cards stolen from vehicles parked at Dean Saylor Park earlier this month.

LITITZ, Pa. — Police in Lititz are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects in an alleged theft and fraud incident.

On May 2 at about 4:30 p.m., two vehicles parked in the lot at Dean L. Saylor Park on the 100 block of Market Street were broken into and had items stolen from inside, according to Lititz Borough Police.

These items included purses, driver's licenses, and credit cards, police say.

The suspects smashed through the vehicles' windows to get inside, according to police.

On May 6 at about 2:55 p.m., a female suspect with a tattoo on her left hand attempted a transaction at a Fulton Bank in Pottstown, Montgomery County, according to police.

Three days later at about 3:11 p.m., a second female suspect attempted a transaction at a Fulton Bank in Emmaus, Lehigh County.

Both suspects drove similar white or silver Nissan Altimas, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspects' identities is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS or to submit a tip online.