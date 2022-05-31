Lititz Police seek help in identifying theft, fraud suspects

LITITZ, Pa. — Police in Lititz are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects in an alleged theft and fraud incident.
On May 2 at about 4:30 p.m., two vehicles parked in the lot at Dean L. Saylor Park on the 100 block of Market Street were broken into and had items stolen from inside, according to Lititz Borough Police.
These items included purses, driver's licenses, and credit cards, police say.
The suspects smashed through the vehicles' windows to get inside, according to police.
On May 6 at about 2:55 p.m., a female suspect with a tattoo on her left hand attempted a transaction at a Fulton Bank in Pottstown, Montgomery County, according to police.
Three days later at about 3:11 p.m., a second female suspect attempted a transaction at a Fulton Bank in Emmaus, Lehigh County.
Both suspects drove similar white or silver Nissan Altimas, according to police.
Anyone with information on the suspects' identities is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS or to submit a tip online.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.