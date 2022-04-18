Police investigating thefts of catalytic converters in Ephrata, Lancaster County

The thefts occurred during the overnight hours of April 13, Ephrata Police say. Investigators are looking for help in identifying a suspect vehicle in the case.

EPHRATA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts in the Ephrata area.

The thefts occurred during the overnight hours of April 13 in multiple locations, according to Ephrata Police.

Investigators have identified a potential suspect vehicle in the case, and are asking for help from the public in identifying its owner.

According to police, the vehicle is a 2000's Chevrolet Suburban with significant rust damage over the right driver's side rear wheel.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or to submit a tip online.