UPDATE | FBI has located and identified 'Jane Doe 43' in child sexual exploitation investigation

The woman may have critical information regarding the identity of a child victim.

One day after asking for the public's help in identifying an unknown woman who may have critical information regarding the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sex crimes investigation, the FBI says it has located and identified her.

In a post on several of its regional Twitter handles, the bureau reported the following: "The #FBI has identified and located Jane Doe 43. We thank you all for sharing the images and spreading the word. Together we can keep our community safe. #EndTrafficking"

No other information has been provided at this time.

The first video shown of the unknown woman, also known as "Jane Doe 43," was with a child and was first seen and probably created in October of 2019. Jane Doe 43 was described as having dark hair, being between 20 and 30 years old, and is heard speaking English in the video.

Jane Doe 43 has not been charged with any crime and is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

The woman was being sought as part of the FBI's Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program initiatives, both with representing partnerships between the FBI using clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material.

The Endangered Child Alert Program seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults who are referred to as John Doe or Jane doe who visibly display their faces and or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

The Cleveland office of the FBI did not have information that Jane Doe 43 has any connection to Northern Ohio, but was asking for help getting her image out to the public should anyone anywhere know who she is.

