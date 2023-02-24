Police in Florida capture fugitive from Harrisburg accused of sexually assaulting child

Teuris Lefargue-Millet, 48, was captured in the Miami-Dade area, police said. He is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A fugitive wanted on multiple felony charges in connection to the sexual assault of a child in Harrisburg has been apprehended in Florida, the city's police department said Friday.

