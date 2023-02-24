x
Crime

Police in Florida capture fugitive from Harrisburg accused of sexually assaulting child

Teuris Lefargue-Millet, 48, was captured in the Miami-Dade area, police said. He is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.
Credit: Harrisburg Police
Teuris Lafargue-Millet

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A fugitive wanted on multiple felony charges in connection to the sexual assault of a child in Harrisburg has been apprehended in Florida, the city's police department said Friday.

Teuris Lafargue-Millet, 48, was arrested in the Miami-Dade area and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania, according to Harrisburg Police.

He has been charged with two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and one count each of unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, police said.

