Police in Florida capture fugitive from Harrisburg accused of sexually assaulting child

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A fugitive wanted on multiple felony charges in connection to the sexual assault of a child in Harrisburg has been apprehended in Florida, the city's police department said Friday.
Teuris Lafargue-Millet, 48, was arrested in the Miami-Dade area and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania, according to Harrisburg Police.
He has been charged with two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and one count each of unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, police said.