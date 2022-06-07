Lancaster County man accused of secretly recording women in restroom

Terry Miller, 32, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy after an alleged incident at Turkey Hill Dairy in Conestoga.

CONESTOGA, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with invasion of privacy after police say he secretly recorded women using the restroom at Turkey Hill Dairy in Manor Township.

Terry Allen Miller, 32, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy (photographing/recording without consent) in connection to the alleged incidents, which occurred on Jan. 3 and March 18 of this year, according to Manor Township Police.

Police began investigating on March 18, when one of the victims contacted authorities to report she had found an iPhone that was set to record lying in a oddly shaped stack of paper towels in the restroom stall at Turkey Hill Dairy, located on the 2600 block of River Road in Conestoga.

The victim told police she deleted the video when she discovered the phone.

Police identified Miller, who worked for a cleaning service assigned to clean the restrooms at the dairy, as a suspect in the case.

In an interview with police, Miller admitted to recording people using the bathroom in separate prior occasions at the same location, police said in the criminal complaint affidavit filed against Miller.